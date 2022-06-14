MLGW offers tips to help the power grid amid heat wave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Very little relief coming in the next few days from this heat the Mid-South is currently seeing.

That means a strain on the electric grid as people try to stay cool but there are ways you can stay cool and help keep that grid working as well as it can.

Air conditioning is much loved and much needed on these hot Mid-South days like we’re seeing all week.

But of course, as thousands of people crank up the air, that’s a lot for the electrical grid to handle all at once so MLGW is recommending a few tips to make sure everyone stays cool and safe.

The utility company recommends not setting your thermostat lower than 78 degrees.

Seems difficult but there are some ways to keep cool air moving through your home: Keep any windows on the sunny side of the house covered, keep ceiling fans circulating when you’re home and don’t place any lamps near the thermostat.

MLGW says it may seem like an instinct to crank the AC to a lower temperature when it’s hotter out, but the company says cranking the temperature lower does not mean your home will cool off any quicker and may add unnecessary costs to your bill because of excessive cooling.

Speaking of those ACs, remember to check the filters regularly so you can catch any maintenance issues early helping save your costs too.

If you’re looking for ways to beat the heat, the City of Memphis recommends using pools, libraries and any other government building to stay cool.

On days like this, it’s best to be inside as much as you can.. extreme heat can be dangerous for your health some reminders to make sure you’re not only cool but SAFE during this heat wave coming up at 6:30.

