Marion Animal Shelter needs air

Marion, Ark. (WMC) - A Mid-South animal shelter’s air conditioning unit went out in the entire building.

The shelter in Marion, Arkansas, quickly found out repairing the air conditioning unit would take longer than expected because parts are unavailable.

The shelter is looking to replace the entire heat, ventilation and air conditioning unit.

That’s expected that to take a couple of days so the shelter is looking for alternative housing for the animals until the repairs are made.

