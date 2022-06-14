Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Man found dead in house fire

Memphis police had a busy weekend amid a rash of violence.
Memphis police had a busy weekend amid a rash of violence.(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man was found dead in a house fire on Brockcrest Cove police said.

Fire crew found an unknown man during search procedure. He was found in the bedroom area.

One firefighter was transported non-critical to Methodist North Hospital for a face injury.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit,...
Change of habit leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery win
Caught on camera: Purse snatched in Kroger parking lot
Caught on camera: Purse snatched in Kroger parking lot
Carl Williams
Suspect arrested in deadly apartment complex shooting
Devontay Turner
Police arrest alleged prowler at Memphis middle school
The Jeep stops for a while to let tourists take a look
‘My first encounter with morons!’ | Smokies visitor captures video of bear encounter

Latest News

The shooting happened on McCallie Avenue.
Police arrest second suspect in Tennessee mass shooting
Anthony Turner charged in Memphis hotel murder
Suspect charged with murder smiles for mugshot
Mighty Lights to display rainbow lights for pride month
Dominique Peeples
Memphis man charged with trafficking teen into New Orleans