Man found dead in house fire
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man was found dead in a house fire on Brockcrest Cove police said.
Fire crew found an unknown man during search procedure. He was found in the bedroom area.
One firefighter was transported non-critical to Methodist North Hospital for a face injury.
