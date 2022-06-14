Man found dead in house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man was found dead in a house fire on Brockcrest Cove police said.

Fire crew found an unknown man during search procedure. He was found in the bedroom area.

One firefighter was transported non-critical to Methodist North Hospital for a face injury.

