Man charged after Olive Branch Target shooting

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office assisted in arresting a man accused of a shooting at Target in Olive Branch last month.

Dillon Munn, 22, was arrested one month after the shooting at the Goodman Road location.

Munn is charged with attempted murder in connection to the shooting.

His bond was set at $100,000 and he is awaiting extradition back to DeSoto County.

