Le Bonheur celebrates 70th birthday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Bonheur children’s hospital celebrates 70 years of serving children in need.

There birthday celebration will be in front of the hospital June 15 from 3- 7 p.m

The party will include inflatable games, yard games, DJ booth, 360 photo booth, puppies, Mempops, mini golf and more.

Le Bonheur staff, The University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Le Bonheur clinical experts, Le Bonheur Family Partners Council, Le Bonheur Club, National Leadership Council, and patient families are invited to the party.

Le Bonheur Children’s has grown to become a national leader in children’s health, as evidenced by being named as a Best Children’s Hospital by U.S. News & World Report for 12 consecutive years.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.