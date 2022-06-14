Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Le Bonheur celebrates 70th birthday

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital performs 50th heart transplant
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Bonheur children’s hospital celebrates 70 years of serving children in need.

There birthday celebration will be in front of the hospital June 15 from 3- 7 p.m

The party will include inflatable games, yard games, DJ booth, 360 photo booth, puppies, Mempops, mini golf and more.

Le Bonheur staff, The University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Le Bonheur clinical experts, Le Bonheur Family Partners Council, Le Bonheur Club, National Leadership Council, and patient families are invited to the party.

Le Bonheur Children’s has grown to become a national leader in children’s health, as evidenced by being named as a Best Children’s Hospital by U.S. News & World Report for 12 consecutive years.

