Hot & humid pattern through Friday with a brief drop in temps by the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Another HEAT ADVISORY for the Mid-South through 8PM. Widespread “Real Feel” values of 105F+ are expected. Tonight will be warm and humid with another round of high heat and humidity again Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s. A stray shower or thunderstorm possible with southwesterly winds at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, warm and muggy with overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80, with southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs back in the mid to upper 90s but it could feel as hot as 105 degrees in the afternoon. Southwesterly winds at 5-15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, very hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s and the feels like temperature at or exceeding 100. Rain chances will be low, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm each day.

WEEKEND: A weak cool front will drop highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday with lows around 70. That means the heat index won’t be much of a factor with dewpoints in the 60s. The heat is expected to crank back up by early next week.

