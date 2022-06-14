Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Hot & humid pattern through Friday with a brief drop in temps by the weekend

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Another HEAT ADVISORY for the Mid-South through 8PM. Widespread “Real Feel” values of 105F+ are expected. Tonight will be warm and humid with another round of high heat and humidity again Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s. A stray shower or thunderstorm possible with southwesterly winds at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, warm and muggy with overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80, with southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs back in the mid to upper 90s but it could feel as hot as 105 degrees in the afternoon. Southwesterly winds at 5-15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, very hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s and the feels like temperature at or exceeding 100. Rain chances will be low, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm each day.

WEEKEND: A weak cool front will drop highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday with lows around 70. That means the heat index won’t be much of a factor with dewpoints in the 60s. The heat is expected to crank back up by early next week.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit,...
Change of habit leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery win
Caught on camera: Purse snatched in Kroger parking lot
Caught on camera: Purse snatched in Kroger parking lot
Carl Williams
Suspect arrested in deadly apartment complex shooting
Devontay Turner
Police arrest alleged prowler at Memphis middle school
The Jeep stops for a while to let tourists take a look
‘My first encounter with morons!’ | Smokies visitor captures video of bear encounter

Latest News

Airplane goes to Austin
Breakdown: Why extreme heat can disrupt air travel
MLGW offers tips to help the power grid amid heat wave
et
Tuesday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - June 14, 2022 (4 AM)
WMC First Alert Weather
A stagnant pattern in place as the high heat and humidity continues