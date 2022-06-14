Hardaway looks to add Frank Haith to Memphis basketball staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After reportedly losing wing shooter Kerwin Warren to Texas Tech, the University of Memphis Tigers are reportedly ready to welcome in their newest assistant coach -- a man UofM fans have come to know well over the years.

The Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reports Frank Haith is expected to join Penny Hardaway’s staff at Memphis. Haith coached at Tulsa for eight seasons, earning American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year Honors in 2020, when he led the Golden Hurricane to the Regular Season Championship.

Haith’s matchup zone was a problem for Hardaway’s Tigers and includes a historic 80-40 loss to the Golden Hurricane two years ago at Tulsa when the UofM was ranked 20th in the nation.

Haith also has head coaching stints at Missouri, where he earned Big 12 and National Coach of the Year Honors, and at Miami. Haith also worked as an assistant at several schools, including Texas, Wake Forest and Texas A&M.

