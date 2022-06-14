Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Hardaway looks to add Frank Haith to Memphis basketball staff

FILE - In this April 5, 2011 file photo, Frank Haith is introduced as the new head basketball...
FILE - In this April 5, 2011 file photo, Frank Haith is introduced as the new head basketball coach at the University of Missouri during a news conference in Columbia, Mo. The eighth-ranked Tigers are 11-0 under new coach Frank Haith, widely viewed as a fallback hire this spring. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After reportedly losing wing shooter Kerwin Warren to Texas Tech, the University of Memphis Tigers are reportedly ready to welcome in their newest assistant coach -- a man UofM fans have come to know well over the years.

The Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reports Frank Haith is expected to join Penny Hardaway’s staff at Memphis. Haith coached at Tulsa for eight seasons, earning American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year Honors in 2020, when he led the Golden Hurricane to the Regular Season Championship.

Haith’s matchup zone was a problem for Hardaway’s Tigers and includes a historic 80-40 loss to the Golden Hurricane two years ago at Tulsa when the UofM was ranked 20th in the nation.

Haith also has head coaching stints at Missouri, where he earned Big 12 and National Coach of the Year Honors, and at Miami. Haith also worked as an assistant at several schools, including Texas, Wake Forest and Texas A&M.

