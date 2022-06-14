Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Former Tigers Wiseman may get on court soon

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) dribbles against the Utah Jazz during the first...
Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) dribbles against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (WMC) - Former Memphis Tigers Star James Wiseman could get back on the court as soon as Summer League for the Golden State Warriors.

Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 Draft, has not played at all this season after having cartilage surgery on his right knee.

Shams Charania reports Wiseman received plasma injection treatment in London, and the knee is responding. A torn Meniscus curt short Wiseman’s rookie season.

Persistent swelling led to multiple setbacks and a December knee scope, eventually persuading the Warriors to shut him down, and Wiseman’s decision to go the orthobiologic route.

Charania reports a final determination on his return for Summer League is expected in the next two weeks.

