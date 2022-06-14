Former Tigers Wiseman may get on court soon

LOS ANGELES (WMC) - Former Memphis Tigers Star James Wiseman could get back on the court as soon as Summer League for the Golden State Warriors.

Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 Draft, has not played at all this season after having cartilage surgery on his right knee.

Shams Charania reports Wiseman received plasma injection treatment in London, and the knee is responding. A torn Meniscus curt short Wiseman’s rookie season.

Persistent swelling led to multiple setbacks and a December knee scope, eventually persuading the Warriors to shut him down, and Wiseman’s decision to go the orthobiologic route.

Charania reports a final determination on his return for Summer League is expected in the next two weeks.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.