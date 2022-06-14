Expert shares ways to help get “AHEAD” of dementia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - June is Brain Health Awareness Month, and one expert is sharing ways to help get “AHEAD” of dementia.

The AHEAD Study tests whether intervening ahead of symptoms may prevent future memory loss and dementia.

It is funded by Eisai Inc. and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Dr. Seth Gale of Brigham and Women’s Hospital joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share how individuals can participate in groundbreaking research and learn more about Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.