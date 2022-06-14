Continued hot and steamy through the end of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clear, warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A heat advisory is in effect for the entire area. Feels like temperatures will range from 100-105. A southwest breeze at 5-15 mph will help ease the heat a little.

LATE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, very hot and humid with highs in the 90s and the feels like temperature at 100-105. Rain chances will be low, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm in a spot or two.

WEEKEND: A small dip in temperatures and humidity is expected. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s both days with lows around 70. That means the heat index won’t be much of a factor with dewpoints in the 60s. The heat is expected to crank back up by early next week.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

