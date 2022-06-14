Caught on camera: Purse snatched in Kroger parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a person who robbed a woman at Kroger.

The robbery happened in the parking lot at the Kroger on Poplar Avenue, near Kirby Parkway.

The incident was caught on camera.

The man walked up to the victim, who was standing near her vehicle, and grabbed her purse.

Police say the incident caused a cut to the woman’s arm.

The suspect got away in a white 2017 Infiniti QX3, which has also been reported as stolen.

If you know anything about this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

