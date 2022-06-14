Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Bus driver moved students to safety after bus catches fire in Jones County

Sheriff’s department administrator Lance Chancellor said deputies arrived on the scene and were...
Sheriff’s department administrator Lance Chancellor said deputies arrived on the scene and were told the driver had evacuated all eight children on the school bus and moved them to safety.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County bus driver managed to move students to safety after their bus caught on fire in the southwestern part of the county Tuesday morning.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the report of the fire on Phillips Road East at 7:19 a.m.

Sheriff’s department administrator Lance Chancellor said deputies arrived on the scene and were told the driver had evacuated all eight children on the school bus and moved them to safety.

Volunteer units from South Jones Fire & Rescue and Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue made it to the scene and put out the fire that had taken over the bus.

“Great job by school bus driver Ashley Renee McCullough in quickly evacuating the eight students and moving them to safety. Her actions were instrumental in avoiding any injuries to students, and we commend her for her courage and quick thinking,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

“We also thank the volunteer firefighters who responded to this incident,” Berlin added. “Day in and day out, these community heroes respond to help others. Today was another example of their dedication.”

Chancellor said the Jones County School District dispatched a replacement bus to pick up the students.

The sheriff’s department says the bus that burned was extremely damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit,...
Change of habit leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery win
Caught on camera: Purse snatched in Kroger parking lot
Caught on camera: Purse snatched in Kroger parking lot
Carl Williams
Suspect arrested in deadly apartment complex shooting
Devontay Turner
Police arrest alleged prowler at Memphis middle school
The Jeep stops for a while to let tourists take a look
‘My first encounter with morons!’ | Smokies visitor captures video of bear encounter

Latest News

Mighty Lights to display rainbow lights for pride month
Dominique Peeples
Memphis man charged with trafficking teen into New Orleans
Tanger Outlets in Southaven, MS.
Puma opens in Southaven
The workers harvested watermelons and cotton in Kennett. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
Company, owners admit bringing more than 100 unauthorized migrant workers to southeast Mo.