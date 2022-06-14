Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Buc-ee’s is coming to Tennessee!

The beloved mega convenience store is opening a location in Crossville, Tennessee. The store will debut on Monday, June 27, at 6 a.m.

The Buc-ee’s will serve up hot sandwiches and beaver nuggets at 2045 Genesis Road.

It’s the first location in the Volunteer State.

They began expanding outside of Texas in 2019 and have locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and South Carolina.

The store will bring 175 full-time jobs to the area.

