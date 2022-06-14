Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

BTS members are taking a break from the band

The members of K-Pop supergroup BTS are planning to take a temporary break from the band to...
The members of K-Pop supergroup BTS are planning to take a temporary break from the band to pursue solo projects, they said.(Source: POOL/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It eventually happens to a lot of bands. One or all members decide to do their own thing.

And that’s the plan for the K-Pop band BTS.

After nine years together, the guys announced this week they’ve decided to take a break - not a break-up - and work on some solo projects.

There’s no timeline on solo releases or when they’d look to start performing together again, so it’s an all-around bummer for fans.

The band say it’s actually a good thing. That time apart will help them be even better when they do get back together.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit,...
Change of habit leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery win
Caught on camera: Purse snatched in Kroger parking lot
Caught on camera: Purse snatched in Kroger parking lot
Carl Williams
Suspect arrested in deadly apartment complex shooting
Devontay Turner
Police arrest alleged prowler at Memphis middle school
The Jeep stops for a while to let tourists take a look
‘My first encounter with morons!’ | Smokies visitor captures video of bear encounter

Latest News

Professional wrestling star Jeff Hardy was arrested for DUI in a rental car in Florida.
Former WWE star Jeff Hardy arrested for DUI again
It could feel as hot as 105 in spots across the Mid-South this afternoon
Sagay's Tuesday afternoon First Alert Forecast 6/14/22
The COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is expected to be at the center of a...
Clyburn: US failed to stop fraud in COVID-19 loan programs
Memphis Pride Fest
5 Star Stories: Celebrating Pride Month in the Bluff City
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del.,...
Biden focuses on workers as high inflation remains a risk