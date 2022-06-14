Advertise with Us
Ark. school safety commission meets for first time since disbandment in 2018

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - The reinstated Arkansas School Safety Commission is once again meeting.

In the wake of the Ulvade, Texas, mass, shooting Governor Asa Hutchinson asked the commission to review laws passed since 2018.

At the start of the meeting, they held a moment of silence for the victims of the Uvalde shooting.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who is on the commission, says teachers and students should have just one goal.

“We need to make sure that those teachers are only worrying about educating and loving those children,” Rutledge said. “And that those children are only worried about getting an education, being loved and going back home to a safe place at night.”

The committee will analyze the safety of K-12 schools throughout the state and make new recommendations based on how things have changed since 2018.

The commission will issue an initial report and deliver that to Gov. Hutchinson on August 1.

