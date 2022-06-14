Advertise with Us
AAA talks summer travel tips amid record high gas prices

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we enter the summer travel season, AAA is offering a check list to make sure your vehicle is in tip-top shape to be able to handle the hot temperatures.

Tennessee Public & Government Relations Consultant with AAA Megan Cooper joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about five key areas to help your vehicle safely survive higher temperatures.

Cooper also talked about some of the factors attributing to record high gas prices and when we might see some relief.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

