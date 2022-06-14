Advertise with Us
5,400 MLGW customers without power amid sweltering temperatures

MLGW outages
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As temperatures climb to sweltering heights in the Mid-South, Memphis Light, Gas and Water is reporting thousands of power outages.

As of 11:27 a.m. Tuesday there are over 5,400 customers without power. Moments earlier at 11:20 a.m. the utility was reporting 8,400 outages.

MLGW Outage Map

MLGW says the outage in southeast Memphis is due to a downed pole after a crash at Riverdale Road and Starkenburg. Another large outage in Cordova is due to a circuit outage.

Crews are working quickly to restore power.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

