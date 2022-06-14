Advertise with Us
3 injured in crash involving MATA bus

(MGN/WGEM)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were injured in a crash involving a MATA bus on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the corner of Ellison Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard just after 4 p.m.

It’s unclear how severe the injuries are and what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

