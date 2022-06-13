Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

What you need to know about hot weather & heart health

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we begin to see temperatures climb into the triple digits, a Mid-South doctor is sharing how hot weather can affect heart rates and heart conditions.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Electrophysiologist Dr. Shu Levine joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the warning signs and symptoms of AFib, the most common form of arrhythmia.

Dr. Levine also discussed prevention and treatment options for those living with AFib.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

'Elvis' moive
‘Elvis’ movie screening held at Guest House in Graceland
Memphis Police Department
Man pronounced dead from Beale Street shooting
Memphis Police Department
3 dead, 3 injured in overnight shootings in Memphis
Corderion Harris
‘Y’all dont give up do you?’: Suspect caught stealing $150k worth of merchandise from a train, police say
What's your favorite pizza in Memphis?
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Memphis

Latest News

What you need to know about hot weather & heart health
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership