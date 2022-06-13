Heat causes power outage in West Memphis; power restored
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A power outage impacted a swath of West Memphis on Monday.
City officials say West Memphis Utility servicemen were called to repair the outage after a computer that controls power at one of the substations malfunctioned.
Officials say the outage was heat related but has since been restored.
The outage impacted areas north of W Broadway Avenue and a few streets south.
The outage comes on a day where heat index temperatures are reaching higher than 100 degrees in some of the Mid-South.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.