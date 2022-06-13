Advertise with Us
Heat causes power outage in West Memphis; power restored

(Source: MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A power outage impacted a swath of West Memphis on Monday.

City officials say West Memphis Utility servicemen were called to repair the outage after a computer that controls power at one of the substations malfunctioned.

Officials say the outage was heat related but has since been restored.

The outage impacted areas north of W Broadway Avenue and a few streets south.

The outage comes on a day where heat index temperatures are reaching higher than 100 degrees in some of the Mid-South.

