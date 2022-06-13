TVA encourages customers to conserve energy during heat wave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With temperatures rising, the Tennessee Valley Authority is asking customers to help lower the heavy demand on the electric system during the current heat wave by conserving energy.

Sweltering temperatures are causing high electric use across the Southeast, and the TVA has requested a voluntary reduction in customer electric usage. TVA is asking both residential and commercial customers to voluntarily reduce their usage as a precautionary measure beginning immediately until further notice.

Nashville Electric Service is one of the many electric systems asking its customers to conserve energy.

“When temperatures are high for an extended period of time, like we are experiencing now, people use more energy, which can put a strain on the electrical system,” NES Vice President of Customer Services Sylvia Smith said in a news release. “Our power grid is capable of meeting demands during this time, but this voluntary request to conserve energy will help us continue to provide safe and reliable power to Nashville.”

There are several ways customers can help:

Set your thermostat no lower than 78 degrees. Use ceiling fans to keep air flowing when you’re at home and to reduce the feels-like temperature when you’re in a room.

Remember to turn a fan off when you leave the room. Fans cool people, not rooms.

Put off chores that involve electric appliances, such as dishwashing and laundry, during peak power times (10 a.m.-8 p.m.)

Use the microwave instead of the oven for cooking your meals.

Turn off lights when you leave the room and unplug unused electronics.

Keep garage doors closed as much as possible. This will help slow hot air from trickling into your home.

Keep curtains and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home to block out some of the heat, while opening blinds on the shady side to provide natural lighting without raising the temperature.

