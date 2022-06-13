Advertise with Us
Suspect arrested in deadly apartment complex shooting

Carl Williams
Carl Williams(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another shooting suspect is behind bars after a weekend of violence in Memphis.

According to an affidavit, officers arrested 29-year-old Carl Williams Sunday in connection to an apartment complex shooting earlier that morning.

The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. at Woodcliff Cove and Woodcliff Drive inside the Ridgecrest Apartment Complex. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He later died while in the hospital.

Around 10:10 p.m. investigators say Williams walked into the Austin Peay Police Station to be taken into custody.

While in custody, Williams allegedly waived his rights and admitted to shooting the man several times. The affidavit says he also told investigators where the gun he used could be found.

Investigators did not report a motive for the shooting.

Williams is in Shelby County Jail without bond facing a second-degree murder charge.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

