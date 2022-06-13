Advertise with Us
Singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige’s ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ tour comes to Memphis this fall

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: Recording artist Prince (L) and singer Mary J. Blige perform...
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: Recording artist Prince (L) and singer Mary J. Blige perform onstage during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 22, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Clear Channel) (KOTA)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige is coming to Memphis! This fall she will grace the FedExForum stage with her Good Morning Gorgeous tour.

The nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer will be joined by R&B artists Ella Mai and Queen Naija.

The show is set for Oct. 16.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box office.

Presale tickets are available Thursday, June 16 beginning at 10 a.m. for Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members, recipients of FedExForum Event Alert emails and subscribers of Grizzlies e-news.

