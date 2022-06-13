Advertise with Us
Police arrested an alleged prowler at a middle school

Devontay Turner
Devontay Turner(scso)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to an alleged prowler at Georgian Hills Middle School on June 13 just after 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they were met by members of Shelby County School Security.

They saw 20-year-old Devontay Turner exit the building and Turner was taken into custody police said.

Police said his backpack contained numerous items from inside the school, and tools used to break into the building.

Devontay Turner was charged with burglary to a building, possession of burglary tools, and resisting official detention.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

