Peer Power offering summer jobs for teens
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County schools students have a chance to earn money while working as tutors this summer.
Peer Power is looking for Memphis Shelby County School students, 16 years old and up with a 3.0 or Higher GPA.
Students can earn $15 an hour with up to 20 hours a week. You can click here to apply.
