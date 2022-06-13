Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Peer Power offering summer jobs for teens

Peer Power
Peer Power(Action news 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County schools students have a chance to earn money while working as tutors this summer.

Peer Power is looking for Memphis Shelby County School students, 16 years old and up with a 3.0 or Higher GPA.

Students can earn $15 an hour with up to 20 hours a week. You can click here to apply.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

'Elvis' moive
‘Elvis’ movie screening held at Guest House in Graceland
Memphis Police Department
Man pronounced dead from Beale Street shooting
Memphis Police Department
3 dead, 3 injured in overnight shootings in Memphis
Corderion Harris
‘Y’all dont give up do you?’: Suspect caught stealing $150k worth of merchandise from a train, police say
What's your favorite pizza in Memphis?
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Memphis

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Devontay Turner
Police arrested an alleged prowler at a middle school
Forrest City Police
Forrest City names new police chief
TVA Heat Wave Alert
TVA encourages customers to conserve energy during heat wave