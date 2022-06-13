Peer Power offering summer jobs for teens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County schools students have a chance to earn money while working as tutors this summer.

Peer Power is looking for Memphis Shelby County School students, 16 years old and up with a 3.0 or Higher GPA.

Students can earn $15 an hour with up to 20 hours a week. You can click here to apply.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.