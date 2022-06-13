Advertise with Us
More intense heat this week but slightly less steamy

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Excessive Heat Warning will continue through 8 pm for the entire Mid-South as feels like temperatures will remain around 110 in spots.

TONIGHT: Clear, warm and muggy with lows around 80. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph. 

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and steamy with highs in the mid 90s. Feels like temperatures will range from 104-108. A southwest breeze at 5-15 mph will help ease the heat a little.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday through Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, very hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s and the feels like temperature at or exceeding 100.  Rain chances will be low each day, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm each day. 

WEEKEND: A weak cool front may drop highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday with lows around 70. That means the heat index won’t be much of a factor with dewpoints in the 60s. The heat is expected to crank back up by early next week.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

