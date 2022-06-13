Memphis celebrates Juneteenth: Festivals, Block Parties and more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are plenty of ways to celebrate Juneteenth Memphis style. Here are a few activities happening across the area this weekend.

Rhymes on the River: Juneteenth Poetry Slam

When: June 17 at 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Memphis, River Front

“Juneteenth Poetry Slam is a poetry competition where the power of words meet the beauty of the downtown Memphis riverfront.”

Seating will be available for the first 75 guests. Click here to purchase a ticket.

Juneteenth Paint and Sip

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: 3920 Park Ave.

Paint supplies included in admission price. Receive a complimentary glass of wine when you purchase your ticket here. Ticket sale ends June 18.

Memphis Juneteenth Festival

When: June 18-19 at 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Health Science Park

There will be local performances and local vendors. The admission is free. Click here for more infrmation.

Feeding the Root Grows Juneteenth Wellness Market

When: Saturday June 18 at 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Where: 1551 Bridgewater Rd, Cordova

Click here for more information.

Tristate Black Pride 2nd Annual Music Festival

When: Sunday, June 19 at 3 p.m.- 10:30 p.m.

Where: Overton Park Shell

Click here to for more information.

Gala and Festival Weekend hosted by TONE

Gala and after party

When: June 18 at 5 p.m.

Where: Beale Street Landing 251 Riverside Dr.

Festival

When: June 19

Where: 2205 Lamar Ave. Orange Mound Tower

Click here for more information

Juneteenth Shop Black Festival

When: Sunday at 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Where: 940 Early Maxwell Blvd

The 3rd Annual Juneteenth Shop Black Festival features 100 Black Businesses, 15 Food Trucks, and 10 Food Vendors! Click here for more information.

Juneteenth Block Party

When: June 18 at 12 p.m. and June 19 at 5 p.m.

Where: Butteriffic Bakery & Café 488 S 2nd S.,

Juneteenth Freedom Walk/ Run

When: Saturday June 18 at 10 a.m.

Where: Health Sciences Park Madison Ave and Dunlap Street

If you know of any more events, send an email to wmc-webteam@gray.tv

