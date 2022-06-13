Memphis celebrates Juneteenth: Festivals, Block Parties and more.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are plenty of ways to celebrate Juneteenth Memphis style. Here are a few activities happening across the area this weekend.
Rhymes on the River: Juneteenth Poetry Slam
When: June 17 at 7 p.m.
Where: Downtown Memphis, River Front
“Juneteenth Poetry Slam is a poetry competition where the power of words meet the beauty of the downtown Memphis riverfront.”
Seating will be available for the first 75 guests. Click here to purchase a ticket.
Juneteenth Paint and Sip
When: Saturday at 8 p.m.
Where: 3920 Park Ave.
Paint supplies included in admission price. Receive a complimentary glass of wine when you purchase your ticket here. Ticket sale ends June 18.
Memphis Juneteenth Festival
When: June 18-19 at 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Health Science Park
There will be local performances and local vendors. The admission is free. Click here for more infrmation.
Feeding the Root Grows Juneteenth Wellness Market
When: Saturday June 18 at 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Where: 1551 Bridgewater Rd, Cordova
Click here for more information.
Tristate Black Pride 2nd Annual Music Festival
When: Sunday, June 19 at 3 p.m.- 10:30 p.m.
Where: Overton Park Shell
Click here to for more information.
Gala and Festival Weekend hosted by TONE
Gala and after party
When: June 18 at 5 p.m.
Where: Beale Street Landing 251 Riverside Dr.
Festival
When: June 19
Where: 2205 Lamar Ave. Orange Mound Tower
Click here for more information
Juneteenth Shop Black Festival
When: Sunday at 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Where: 940 Early Maxwell Blvd
The 3rd Annual Juneteenth Shop Black Festival features 100 Black Businesses, 15 Food Trucks, and 10 Food Vendors! Click here for more information.
Juneteenth Block Party
When: June 18 at 12 p.m. and June 19 at 5 p.m.
Where: Butteriffic Bakery & Café 488 S 2nd S.,
Juneteenth Freedom Walk/ Run
When: Saturday June 18 at 10 a.m.
Where: Health Sciences Park Madison Ave and Dunlap Street
If you know of any more events, send an email to wmc-webteam@gray.tv
