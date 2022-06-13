John Mulaney brings his tour to FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Comedian John Mulaney brings his " From Scratch” tour to FedExForum on Saturday, October 8.

General public Tickets will be on sale June 17 10 a.m. and presale tickets will be on sale June 15 at 10 a.m. on tickermaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office.

An exclusive FedExForum presale is available June 15 for current Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members.

Mulaney launched his From Scratch tour in March of this year.

John Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and Writer Guide of America award-winning actor, writer, and comedian.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.