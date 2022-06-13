Advertise with Us
John Mulaney brings his tour to FedExForum

John Mulaney, a cast member in "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers," poses at the premiere of the...
John Mulaney, a cast member in "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers," poses at the premiere of the film, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Comedian John Mulaney brings his " From Scratch” tour to FedExForum on Saturday, October 8.

General public Tickets will be on sale June 17 10 a.m. and presale tickets will be on sale June 15 at 10 a.m. on tickermaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office.

An exclusive FedExForum presale is available June 15 for current Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members.

Mulaney launched his From Scratch tour in March of this year.

John Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and Writer Guide of America award-winning actor, writer, and comedian.

