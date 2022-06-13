Advertise with Us
Grizzlies ink head coach to contract extension

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) gets instructions from coach Taylor Jenkins during...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) gets instructions from coach Taylor Jenkins during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)(Nikki Boertman | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins is staying in Memphis for the long haul.

The team announced a new multi-year extension with Taylor on Monday, the terms of which were not disclosed.

“Taylor has done an outstanding job leading our team and this extension is well-deserved,” said Grizzlies EVP of Basketball Operations and General Manager Zachary Z. Kleiman. “The year-over-year progress under Taylor speaks for itself, but his growth-oriented, selfless and competitive approach has been a driving force in the establishment of a sustainable culture. We have full confidence that Taylor will steer us to Memphis’ first championship.”

Jenkins finished the 2021-22 season as the runner-up for NBA Coach of the Year after tying a franchise record with 56 regular season wins.

In three seasons under Jenkins, the Grizzlies are 128-99 with two playoff appearances.

