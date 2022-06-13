Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent story highlighting 5 takeaways about the potential Memphis, Light, Gas and Water – Tennessee Valley Authority split.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Sam’s stories here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

'Elvis' moive
‘Elvis’ movie screening held at Guest House in Graceland
Memphis Police Department
Man pronounced dead from Beale Street shooting
Memphis Police Department
3 dead, 3 injured in overnight shootings in Memphis
Corderion Harris
‘Y’all dont give up do you?’: Suspect caught stealing $150k worth of merchandise from a train, police say
What's your favorite pizza in Memphis?
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Memphis

Latest News

Hot temperatures & heart health
What you need to know about hot weather & heart health
What you need to know about hot weather & heart health
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership