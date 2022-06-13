Comedian Katt Williams coming to Landers Center

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Comedian Katt Williams is headed to Southaven later this year.

He’s bringing his “2023 and Me” tour to Landers Center on Friday, November 23 at 8 p.m.

Williams’ comedy career has spanned several decades and includes roles in Friday After Next, Scary Movie V and Wild ‘n Out.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. and start at $64.

