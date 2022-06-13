Comedian Katt Williams coming to Landers Center
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Comedian Katt Williams is headed to Southaven later this year.
He’s bringing his “2023 and Me” tour to Landers Center on Friday, November 23 at 8 p.m.
Williams’ comedy career has spanned several decades and includes roles in Friday After Next, Scary Movie V and Wild ‘n Out.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. and start at $64.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.