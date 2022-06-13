Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Comedian Katt Williams coming to Landers Center

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Katt Williams attends the LA Premiere of "Father...
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Katt Williams attends the LA Premiere of "Father Figures" in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Comedian Katt Williams is headed to Southaven later this year.

He’s bringing his “2023 and Me” tour to Landers Center on Friday, November 23 at 8 p.m.

Williams’ comedy career has spanned several decades and includes roles in Friday After Next, Scary Movie V and Wild ‘n Out.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. and start at $64.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

'Elvis' moive
‘Elvis’ movie screening held at Guest House in Graceland
Memphis Police Department
Man pronounced dead from Beale Street shooting
Corderion Harris
‘Y’all dont give up do you?’: Suspect caught stealing $150k worth of merchandise from a train, police say
Memphis Police Department
3 dead, 3 injured in overnight shootings in Memphis
What's your favorite pizza in Memphis?
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Memphis

Latest News

Hot and humid for the next several days
Sagay's Monday midday First Alert Forecast 6/13/22
John Mulaney, a cast member in "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers," poses at the premiere of the...
John Mulaney brings his tour to FedExForum
Judge denies reduced bond for Megan Boswell, mother of missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell
Megan Boswell, woman charged in death of 15-month-old daughter, appears in court
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: Recording artist Prince (L) and singer Mary J. Blige perform...
Singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige’s ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ tour comes to Memphis this fall