Code enforcement conducts final sweep of Serenity Towers for residents living in poor conditions amid heat wave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is under a heat advisory and The City of Memphis code enforcement is back at Serenity Towers trying to account of how many residents are without air condition and the building up to compliance.

“I mean we need the judge to be more proactive in protecting residence. If there is at risk residence, we want something to be maybe a little more prioritized,” said Robert Knecht, Director of Public Works.

Over 20 code enforcement officers dressed up in PPE went into Serenity Towers to conduct a final full sweep, unit by unit to check for any type of code violations.

“They’re asking to go into every unit that we have not been in. We were in 105 units in the previous week so that leaves 130 that we have not been inside. Our goal is to get inside and do a sweep and inspection of every occupied unit,” said Knecht.

The order comes down after Shelby County Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandridge ordered in court last week a comprehensive report on all violations observed.

Code enforcement says the poor conditioning of the building mixed with extreme heat can pose a health risk for residents.

“It’s a lot of citizens who are potentially at risk for heat related illnesses and we have to be really concerned about public health and safety, that’s our primary focus is to protect public health and safety,” said Knecht.

Code enforcement confirmed it’s mold and mildew present in the building and are a representation of a leak or plumbing issues.

They are working to identify these issues.

In the meantime, code enforcement says until the apartment complex is brought up to compliance, it will make a request to the court for medical screenings for at-risk residences and other options to provide relief.

“Then request the judge to do something to address it. Either they have to put window units in or find them other suitable housing until such time until their unit can be made available,” said Knecht.

Code enforcement will present new findings from Monday’s sweep in Tuesday’s morning compliance hearing at 9 a.m.

