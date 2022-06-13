An extended period of dangerous heat for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The dangerous heat will remain today for the Mid-South with AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in place from 11 AM to 8 PM across the entire Mid-South. This means that heat index values could reach up to 112 degrees. It will be dry for most but there is a small chance of a pop-up shower or storm this afternoon with the heating of the day. However, most areas will remain dry this entire week with the high heat and humidity persisting through Friday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny hot & humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values as high as 112°F. Winds out of the southwesterly at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and humid with lows in the upper 70s with southwesterly winds at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny hot and humid with the heat index up to 107°F, winds out of the

THIS WEEK: This week will be very hot and humid with highs in the mid 90 to upper 90s each day and lows in the 70s through Friday. It will be mostly dry, but a pop-up shower can’t be ruled out with the heating of the day. Heat index readings will be in the 100-110 range for most of the week. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler for the weekend with highs in the lower 90s.

