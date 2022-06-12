Today will be the start of a prolonged period of mid-summer like heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -HEAT ADVISORY FOR TODAY & MONDAY FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM: Some clouds early and maybe a passing shower or storm. Most areas will stay dry with highs in the mid 90s. HEAT INDEX will reach 105-110. Remember to drink plenty of water and take plenty of breaks if you are outside for long periods. Heat exhaustion can come on quickly. The high heat and humidity will continue through this week and to start the weekend.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with highs in the upper 90s and southwesterly winds at 10-15 mph. Heat index 105-110.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and humid with lows in the upper 70s with southwesterly winds at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny hot & humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s, lows in the upper 70s and southwesterly winds at 10-15 mph.

THIS WEEK: This week will be very hot and humid with highs in the mid 90 to upper 90s each day and lows in the 70s through Friday. It will be mostly dry, but a pop-up shower can’t be ruled out Wednesday through Friday with the heating of the day. Heat index readings will be in the 100-105 range for most of the week. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler for the weekend with highs in the lower 90s on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

