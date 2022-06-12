Three injured in fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to an accident just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Jackson Ave and Scott Street.

Police said four vehicles were involved in the accident. Three victims were transported to area hospitals for injuries, and one victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

