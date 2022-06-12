Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Three injured in fatal crash

Memphis Police Department
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to an accident just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Jackson Ave and Scott Street.

Police said four vehicles were involved in the accident. Three victims were transported to area hospitals for injuries, and one victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

