Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Hot and humid conditions will dominate our weather pattern this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heat continues on Monday due to an early season heat wave. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM across the entire Mid-South. With the exception of a stray shower somewhere, most areas will remain dry this entire week with the high heat and humidity persisting.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 89
  • NORMAL LOW: 70

Send us your weather pictures!

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and humid with lows in the upper 70s with southwesterly winds at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny hot & humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values in excess of 105°F. Lows will be in the upper 70s and southwesterly winds at 10-15 mph.

THIS WEEK: This week will be very hot and humid with highs in the mid 90 to upper 90s each day and lows in the 70s through Friday. It will be mostly dry, but a pop-up shower can’t be ruled out with the heating of the day. Heat index readings will be in the 100-105 range for most of the week. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler for the weekend with highs in the lower 90s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Man pronounced dead from Beale Street shooting
Corderion Harris
‘Y’all dont give up do you?’: Suspect caught stealing $150k worth of merchandise from a train, police say
What's your favorite pizza in Memphis?
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Memphis
'Elvis' moive
‘Elvis’ Movie Premiere held at Guest House in Graceland
Memphis police had a busy weekend amid a rash of violence.
Person shot, killed on Woodward St.

Latest News

Heat Advisory for the entire Mid-South today & Monday
Today will be the start of an extended period of mid-summer like heat
Dangerous heat expected for the Mid-South 6/12/22
Extended period of dangerous heat for the Mid-South
Cooling center to open Sunday amid high forecasted temps
WMC First Alert Weather
Big wave of intense, long-lasting heat arrives tomorrow