Hot and humid conditions will dominate our weather pattern this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heat continues on Monday due to an early season heat wave. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM across the entire Mid-South. With the exception of a stray shower somewhere, most areas will remain dry this entire week with the high heat and humidity persisting.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and humid with lows in the upper 70s with southwesterly winds at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny hot & humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values in excess of 105°F. Lows will be in the upper 70s and southwesterly winds at 10-15 mph.

THIS WEEK: This week will be very hot and humid with highs in the mid 90 to upper 90s each day and lows in the 70s through Friday. It will be mostly dry, but a pop-up shower can’t be ruled out with the heating of the day. Heat index readings will be in the 100-105 range for most of the week. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler for the weekend with highs in the lower 90s.

