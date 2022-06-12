Advertise with Us
Extended period of dangerous heat for the Mid-South

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week it will feel more like mid-summer with temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 90s through Friday and heat index values from 100-110. A Heat Advisory has been issued for both today and Monday. A few areas could see a passing shower or isolated storm which would help out the hot and humid temperatures but most areas will stay dry.

Heat Advisory issued for the Mid-South on 6/12/22
Heat Advisory issued for the Mid-South on 6/12/22(NWS Memphis)

The reason for this period of prolonged heat and humidity is due a ridge of high pressure that will build across the Mid-South. The dome of high pressure will act to keep us mostly dry and will allow air from the south to southwest to stream into the Mid-South.

Upper level flow showing hot and humid pattern for the Mid-South 6/12/22
Upper level flow showing hot and humid pattern for the Mid-South 6/12/22(WMC First Alert Weather Team)

The heat index will range from 100-110 over the next 6 days! A weak cold front could move in late Friday, giving us a slight drop in temperatures by Saturday.

Dangerous heat expected for the Mid-South 6/12/22
Dangerous heat expected for the Mid-South 6/12/22(wmc)

Here are some tips to help keep you safe.

Safety tips for dangerous heat this week
Safety tips for dangerous heat this week(wmc)

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this event, so stay tuned for updates!

Have a way to get alerts!

