Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

‘Elvis’ Movie Premiere held at Guest House in Graceland

'Elvis' moive
'Elvis' moive(Action news 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Press from across the globe and the King of Rock and Roll’s family gathered in Memphis tonight for the screening of the new film “Elvis.”

Directed by Australian Baz Luhrmann, the biopic based on The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll stars Austin Butler as “Elvis” and Tom Hanks as “Jerry Schilling” who was friends with Elvis.

The screening was held at the Guest House at Graceland.

Priscilla Presley was also in town Saturday for the premiere.

She praised Baz Luhrmann for how he portrayed Elvis in the film.

”I just was truly blown away by the equicy but the style, the look, the feel of this film. If Elvis was here today, he would love it.”

Baz Luhrmann has directed several well-known films including “Moulin Rouge,” “The Great Gatsby” and “Romeo Juliet”.

“Elvis” will cover the singer’s life from Tupelo to Memphis and everywhere in between.

It opens in theaters nationwide on June 24.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Man threatens employees at McDonald's
Man points gun through McDonald’s drive-thru window, threatens to shoot employees
Settlement reached in Bellevue Baptist sex abuse lawsuit
Settlement reached for teen victim in Bellevue Baptist sex abuse lawsuit; attorney wants parents claims reconsidered
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
3-month-old recovering in hospital after drag racing crash
3-month-old recovering in hospital after drag racing crash
Wing Guru
The Wing Guru: Popular Memphis wing restaurant reaching new heights

Latest News

March for our lives rally in Memphis
WMC Saturday 10 p.m. - clipped version
Cooling center to open Sunday amid high forecasted temps
Governor Asa Hutchinson
Ark. Governor reinstates school safety commission
The rally is part of a nationwide response to the string of mass shootings that have taken...
Over a hundred gather for March For Our Lives rally in Memphis