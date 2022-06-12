Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Cooling resources roll out as triple-digit heat indexes roll in

With heat indexes reaching triple digits for the first time this year, the City of Memphis is rolling out cooling resources for residents.(WMC)
By Parker King
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the temperatures being some of the highest we’ve seen this year, the City of Memphis is making accommodations for those needing to escape the heat.

The triple digits heat indexes are the unofficial “welcome to summer” from Mother Nature.

“We kind of work together to just make sure that we’re ahead of the weather to keep all of the citizens safe,” said Qwanesha Ward with Memphis Fire Department.

We spoke with Ward about Sunday’s cooling center at the Marion Hale Community Center on Willow Road, the first of the year in the city, which provides a safe place to stay until the sun sets.

“We do know that we might be experiencing another wave of the hot heat on Monday, and we will also have a cooling center open Monday, as well, and continue on through this hot summer that we plan to have,” Ward said.

For MLGW customers who have the AC but are scraping by, it may not mean the air gets cut off this week.

Current MLGW Customer Care Policy reads disconnection services will be suspended if:

Ward and others with the city like the Office of Emergency Management are pleading for safety measures for this next week -- that when this cooling center’s service ends to use government buildings like libraries and other community centers to escape the sun for the time being.

“We all try to work together to make sure that we keep our community safe,” she said.

The cooling center at the Marion Hale Community Center ended its service at 8 p.m. Sunday, and the temperatures will still be quite warm into the night.

Overnight accommodations can be found at:

  • Memphis Union Mission, 383 Poplar Ave. (901)526-8403
  • The Salvation Army, 696 Jackson Avenue (901)529-4545

