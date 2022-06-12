Cooling resources roll out as triple-digit heat indexes roll in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the temperatures being some of the highest we’ve seen this year, the City of Memphis is making accommodations for those needing to escape the heat.

Media Release: In response to @NWSMemphis extreme heat index predicted Sunday the @MEMPHISOEM @MEM_Fire @CityOfMemphis will open at cooling center to provide an area for citizens to escape extreme temps. pic.twitter.com/P3Wv628H0w — Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) June 12, 2022

The triple digits heat indexes are the unofficial “welcome to summer” from Mother Nature.

“We kind of work together to just make sure that we’re ahead of the weather to keep all of the citizens safe,” said Qwanesha Ward with Memphis Fire Department.

We spoke with Ward about Sunday’s cooling center at the Marion Hale Community Center on Willow Road, the first of the year in the city, which provides a safe place to stay until the sun sets.

“We do know that we might be experiencing another wave of the hot heat on Monday, and we will also have a cooling center open Monday, as well, and continue on through this hot summer that we plan to have,” Ward said.

For MLGW customers who have the AC but are scraping by, it may not mean the air gets cut off this week.

Current MLGW Customer Care Policy reads disconnection services will be suspended if:

“The heat index forecast will be 100 degrees Fahrenheit or above at any time during a 24-hour period on the day of the scheduled disconnection” and also if “the heat index forecast will be 95 degrees or above at any time in a 24-hour period on the day of the scheduled disconnection of service and the Residential Customer is 60 years of age or older, disabled or certified as dependent upon life support in their home.”

Ward and others with the city like the Office of Emergency Management are pleading for safety measures for this next week -- that when this cooling center’s service ends to use government buildings like libraries and other community centers to escape the sun for the time being.

“We all try to work together to make sure that we keep our community safe,” she said.

The cooling center at the Marion Hale Community Center ended its service at 8 p.m. Sunday, and the temperatures will still be quite warm into the night.

Overnight accommodations can be found at:

Memphis Union Mission, 383 Poplar Ave. (901)526-8403

The Salvation Army, 696 Jackson Avenue (901)529-4545

