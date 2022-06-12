Advertise with Us
Cooling center to open Sunday amid high forecasted temps

(JC Carp / CC BY 2.0)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The city of Memphis will open a cooling center on Sunday amid expected extreme heat.

The Marion Hale Community Center will be open on Willow Road to be used as a cooling center from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone who needs transportation call call the Office of Emergency Management at 901-297-1680 beginning at 10 a.m.

A heat advisory is in place Sunday with temperatures reaching the mid-90s. Heat index totals are expected to reach between 105 and 110.

Intense heat is expected to follow through Wednesday.

