Ark. Governor reinstates school safety commission

Governor Asa Hutchinson
Governor Asa Hutchinson(Action news 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Little Rock, Ark. (WMC) - Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Saturday he is reinstating the Arkansas School Safety Commission, due to the increased concern about school safety in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde.

The governor originally created the commission in 2018.

Members will review the final report from 2018, and update the analysis of the safety of K-12 schools throughout the state. They will take into consideration the physical and mental health of students.

The Commission will identify any new recommendations of best practices in school safety that have developed since 2018.

The first meeting will be Tuesday at the state capitol in Little Rock, and the initial report is due to Governor Hutchinson on August 1.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

