Amber Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old in Georgia
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ga. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme danger.
Jaquari was abducted by Darian Javaris Bennett, 38, around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She was last seen at 95 Chandler Field Drive in Covington, Georgia.
Jaquari is a Black female with brown eyes and black hair.
Bennett is Black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
They are believed to be in a black 2000 Honda Accord with Georgia tag RGK4146.
Anyone with information can call 911 or the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 706-717-9915.
