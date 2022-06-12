3-star QB Carson Black commits to Memphis Tigers football team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Quarterback Carson Black is a 3-star recruit in the Class of 2023, and according to a post on his Twitter feed Saturday, he’s now committed to the Memphis Tigers football program.

After a great conversation with @RSilverfield I am BLESSED to say I am committed to the University of Memphis!!! @tcramsey19 @MemphisFB @TheLandanSalem pic.twitter.com/myKkxwJ2gt — Carson Black (@CarsonBlack16) June 11, 2022

Black just finished his junior season at Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, South Carolina, throwing for over 2,700 yards in 10 games with 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

According to 247 Sports, Black was being recruited by 10 other Division I schools before committing to the Tigers, including Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina and South Carolina.

He’s the 51st-ranked quarterback in his class.

