Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

3-star QB Carson Black commits to Memphis Tigers football team

(WMC Action News 5)
By Tyler Springs
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Quarterback Carson Black is a 3-star recruit in the Class of 2023, and according to a post on his Twitter feed Saturday, he’s now committed to the Memphis Tigers football program.

Black just finished his junior season at Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, South Carolina, throwing for over 2,700 yards in 10 games with 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

According to 247 Sports, Black was being recruited by 10 other Division I schools before committing to the Tigers, including Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina and South Carolina.

He’s the 51st-ranked quarterback in his class.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Man pronounced dead from Beale Street shooting
What's your favorite pizza in Memphis?
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Memphis
Corderion Harris
‘Y’all dont give up do you?’: Suspect caught stealing $150k worth of merchandise from a train, police say
'Elvis' moive
‘Elvis’ Movie Premiere held at Guest House in Graceland
Memphis police had a busy weekend amid a rash of violence.
Person shot, killed on Woodward St.

Latest News

Kerrick Jackson
Tigers introduce new baseball coach Kerrick Jackson
Jalen Duren
Former Tiger Jalen Duren works out for Blazers
DeAngelo Williams
DeAngelo Williams up for College Football Hall of Fame
NCAA baseball logo
Monday’s NCAA Baseball scores