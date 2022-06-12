Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
3 dead, 2 injured in overnight shootings in Memphis

Memphis Police Department
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department reported three different overnight shootings resulting in three deaths and leaving two people in the hospital.

According to MPD’s Twitter account, the first shooting happened Saturday night around 11:06 p.m. Two people were found shot on Silver Street near South Memphis.

Both victims were rushed to the where one died. The other is in critical condition.

Nearly an hour and a half later, police responded to another double shooting on S. Lauderdale Street in South Memphis where a man and woman were shot. MPD says the woman was pronounced deceased in the hospital. The man is in criticial conditon.

Officers were then called to a third shooting on Jackson Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. A man was found shot to death.

MPD has not shared any suspect information on any of these cases at this time.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

