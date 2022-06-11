‘Y’all dont give up do you?’: Suspect caught stealing $150k worth of merchandise from a train, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cordeion Harris, 34, was charged with 17 counts of burglary on June 10.

Memphis police officers responded to a call from CSX Railroad. There were fifteen suspects on the rail yard breaking into trains and stealing items.

Police said they arrived on scene and saw several boxes that had been removed from the train. An officer flashed his lights on suspects, causing them to flee in multiple directions.

There was a suspect running westbound, later identified as Harris. He hid from officers in a drainage ditch police said.

Police spotted suspect in the ditch, and he attempted to flee. Police said Harris stated “Y’all dont give up do you?” when he was apprehended.

Suspect had injuries to his hands, left leg and chest due to hiding in the ditch from police.

Police said Harris was transported to hospital and later to Tillman Precinct.

