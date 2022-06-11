Advertise with Us
Tenn. awarded grant to improve access to nutritious food

TN food insecurity
TN food insecurity(Action news 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennesseans facing food insecurity will have improved access to nutritious foods thanks to a grant awarded to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

The USDA awarded a $1 million grant to improve reach and resiliency of the Emergency Food Assistance Program in the state.

The federal program supplements the diets of low-income Americans by providing them with emergency food at no cost.

With this grant, non-profits such as the Mid-South Food Bank will expand mobile pantries.

