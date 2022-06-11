Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Reeves proclaims June 12 Women Veterans Day in Mississippi

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - June 12 is Women Veterans Day in Mississippi.

Governor Tate Reeves officially proclaimed the day this week.

“We salute and remember the women who courageously served our state and nation, and we honor our female veterans and their families for their outstanding service, sacrifice, and remarkable dedication to our nation,” Reeves said online.

The first Women Veterans Day was held on June 12, 2018, the day President Harry S. Truman signed an act enabling women to serve in the military.

Reeves said Mississippi currently serves over 20,000 female veterans.

