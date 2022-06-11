Person shot, killed on Woodward St.
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Woodward Street on June 11 just after 3 p.m.
Officers located one man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was transported to Regional One, where he was pronounced deceased.
Police said they had a man detained on the scene.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.