Person shot, killed on Woodward St.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Woodward Street on June 11 just after 3 p.m.

Officers located one man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Regional One, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police said they had a man detained on the scene.

