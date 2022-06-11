Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Person shot, killed on Woodward St.

Memphis police had a busy weekend amid a rash of violence.
Memphis police had a busy weekend amid a rash of violence.(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Woodward Street on June 11 just after 3 p.m.

Officers located one man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Regional One, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police said they had a man detained on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Man threatens employees at McDonald's
Man points gun through McDonald’s drive-thru window, threatens to shoot employees
Settlement reached in Bellevue Baptist sex abuse lawsuit
Settlement reached for teen victim in Bellevue Baptist sex abuse lawsuit; attorney wants parents claims reconsidered
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
3-month-old recovering in hospital after drag racing crash
3-month-old recovering in hospital after drag racing crash
Wing Guru
The Wing Guru: Popular Memphis wing restaurant reaching new heights

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Crime generic
‘A long way to go’: major property crimes see an increase in Memphis
TN food insecurity
Tenn. awarded grant to improve access to nutritious food
‘A long way to go’: major property crimes see an increase in Memphis
‘A long way to go’: major property crimes see an increase in Memphis