Parents and churches feeling encouraged by City of Memphis Safe Summer program

By Bria Bolden
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Summer activities are getting underway for students across the Bluff City.

Memphis leaders and churches are hoping together they can keep kids safe during the summer months.

Several churches involved say week two is getting off to a great start. Each church is offering food, games, dancing and other activities all to give young people thing to do this summer and to bring their families in on the fun.

Parents also say they’re hoping others will take advantage of this free opportunity.

Food, fun and fellowship is what you can expect to see Week 2 of Safe Summer.

Bishop Brandon B. Porter and his church Greater Community Temple Church of God and Christ are one of the seven churches partnering with city leaders to help curb youth crime and bring some family fun to their neighborhoods.

“So many times the city wants to do things but they don’t have enough arms and legs,” said Bishop Porter. “The church’s got plenty of arms of legs and we pull our people together with the city because we’re better together.”

Over at Norris Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Rickey Dugger says the community has really gotten involved.

“We invite the adults to come out,” said Rev. Rickey L. Dugger Sr. “Don’t just drop your children off, come out and be apart of what we’re doing. We’re trying to reduce crime here in our area.”

Dominique Dickerson says a family member encouraged her to come to Safe Summer.

“I love that they do this for the kids. It’s keeps them out of trouble,” said Dickerson. “It gives them new people to meet and mingle with and make friends and stuff.”

Her six-year-old daughter and cousins were able to join in on the fun together.

“I encourage everyone to come bring your kids,” said Dickerson. “It’s fun.”

Session One of Safe Summer ends July 1 and Session Two begins July 8.

