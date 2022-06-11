Notre Dame beats Tennessee in game 1 of Knoxville Super Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Vols entered the NCAA Baseball Tournament as the number one team in the nation with a 56-7 record.

The Vols hosted Notre Dame in the best of 3 Knoxville Regional with a ticket to the College World Series on the line.

The Fighting Irish hit home runs in the First 4 Innings. The Vols try to rally in the later innings, but it’s too little too late.

Notre Dame hangs on to win it 8-6.

Game two is Saturday at 1 p.m. in Knoxville.

